Citation
Lorenzoni G, Vertuani M, Basso V, Rescigno P, Ocagli H, Gregori D. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(10).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
37892372
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Foreign Body Aspiration (FBA) represents a leading cause of death among unintentional injuries in children less than one year of age. This study reviewed case reports and case series reporting non-food FBA in children to characterize aspirated foreign bodies, describing the clinical presentations and the outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
children; aspiration; button batteries; foreign body