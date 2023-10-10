SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lorenzoni G, Vertuani M, Basso V, Rescigno P, Ocagli H, Gregori D. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(10).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/children10101709

37892372

PMC10605452

BACKGROUND: Foreign Body Aspiration (FBA) represents a leading cause of death among unintentional injuries in children less than one year of age. This study reviewed case reports and case series reporting non-food FBA in children to characterize aspirated foreign bodies, describing the clinical presentations and the outcomes.

METHODS: A systematic review was conducted according to the PRISMA checklist. Case reports and case series presenting non-food FBA in children (up to 18 years) were eligible to be included. Information regarding study characteristics, child demographics, foreign body characteristics, clinical presentation, and outcome were extracted.

RESULTS: The review included 248 articles published between 1965 and 2023, corresponding to 294 cases. The male gender was the most prevalent (194 cases, 66%), and the median age was 3.5 years (Interquartile Range: 1-8 years). Button batteries were the objects most frequently reported (21 cases, 7.1%). Objects were located most often in the bronchus (102 cases, 35%). The most common symptom was cough (181 cases, 62%), followed by respiratory distress (160 cases, 54%) and wheezing/stridor (127 cases, 43%).

CONCLUSIONS: The present systematic review may have relevant public health implications, since characterizing objects that cause foreign body injuries is essential to reduce the burden of this phenomenon.


children; aspiration; button batteries; foreign body

