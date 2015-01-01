Abstract

A large number of traffic accidents were caused by drowsiness while driving. In-vehicle alert system based on physiological signals was one of the most promising solutions to monitor driving fatigue. However, different physiological modalities can be used, and many relative studies compared different modalities without considering the implementation feasibility of portable or wearable devices. Moreover, evaluations of each modality in previous studies were based on inconsistent choices of fatigue label and signal features, making it hard to compare the results of different studies. Therefore, the modality comparison and fusion for continuous drowsiness estimation while driving was still unclear. This work sought to comprehensively compare widely-used physiological modalities, including forehead electroencephalogram (EEG), electrooculogram (EOG), R-R intervals (RRI) and breath, in a hardware setting feasible for portable or wearable devices to monitor driving fatigue. Moreover, a more general conclusion on modality comparison and fusion was reached based on the regression of features or their combinations and the awake-to-drowsy transition. Finally, the feature subset of fused modalities was produced by feature selection method, to select the optimal feature combination and reduce computation consumption. Considering practical feasibility, the most effective combination with the highest correlation coefficient was using forehead EEG or EOG, along with RRI and RRI-derived breath. If more comfort and convenience was required, the combination of RRI and RRI-derived breath was also promising.

