Abstract

Crime scene investigation (CSI) is the complex act of reconstructing the dynamics that led to a crime and the circumstances of its perpetration. Crystallizing the CSI is a difficult task for the forensic pathologist; however, it is often requested by the public prosecutor and many judicial cases remain unsolved precisely for this reason. Recent years have seen an improvement in the ability of 3D scanning technology to obtain dense surface scans of large-scale spaces, for surveying, engineering, archaeology, and medical purposes such as forensics. The applications of this new technology are growing every day: forensic measurement of wounds in clinical reports, for example, reconstruction of traffic accidents, bullet trajectory studies in gunshot wounds, and 3D bloodstain pattern analysis. A retrospective analysis was conducted across all crime scene investigations performed by the forensic staff of the Department of Forensic Pathology of the University of Catania from January 2019 to June 2022. Inclusion criteria were the use of a laser scanner (LS), the use of a camera, a full investigative scene, and collection of circumstantial data thanks to the help of the judicial police. Cases in which the LS was not used were excluded. Out of 200 CSIs, 5 were included in the present study. In case number 1, the use of the LS made it possible to create a complete scale plan of the crime scene in a few hours, allowing a ship to be quickly returned to the judicial police officer. In case 2 (fall from a height), the LS clarified the suicidal intent of the deceased. In case number 3 it was possible to reconstruct a crime scene after many years. In case 4, the LS provided a great contribution in making a differential diagnosis between suicide and homicide. In case 5, the LS was fundamental for the COVID team in planning the study of COVID-19 pathways and areas within a hospital with the aim of reduction of nosocomial transmission. In conclusion, the use of the LS allowed the forensic staff to crystallize the investigative scene, making it a useful tool.

Language: en