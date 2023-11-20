Abstract

Injured athletes often face performance challenges upon returning to the field, influenced by external factors and negative emotions. This study investigates how mindfulness is associated with perfectionism, exercise self-efficacy, and competitive state anxiety in athletes recovering from injuries. Using snowball sampling and convenience sampling methods with a cross-sectional dataset of 359 participants from southern China (collected between October and November 2022), we employed structural equation modelling to analyse the relationship between mindfulness and competitive state anxiety in returning athletes. The results reveal that mindfulness interventions enhance exercise self-efficacy, boost task-related confidence, reshape perfectionism towards a positive outlook, and decrease competitive state anxiety. This study establishes positive correlations between perfectionism and competitive state anxiety, and a negative correlation between exercise self-efficacy and competitive state anxiety. Moreover, exercise self-efficacy and perfectionism partially mediate mindfulness's positive impact on competitive state anxiety. In conclusion, this research highlights mindfulness's potential to alleviate perfectionism and competitive state anxiety while enhancing exercise self-efficacy among athletes on the road to recovery.

