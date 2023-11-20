|
Sureau Y, Moro MR, Radjack R. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(20).
37893856
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence occurring during pregnancy has a similar prevalence as usual obstetrical disorders that are routinely screened for. Referenced publications insist on the importance of adequate screening, but the proper course of action has yet to be defined. AIM OF STUDY: We qualitatively explored the different resources and concepts that emerge from the discourse of maternity staff across professions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We led a semi structured interview with professionals, which included following their involvement with preselected patients. Nine professionals provided a sample of 19 interviews. The data was analysed using IPA methodology.
Language: en
assessment; trauma; intimate partner violence (IPV); pregnancy; domestic abuse; empowerment; gestational intimate partner violence (GIPV); healthcare professionals (HCPs); team support