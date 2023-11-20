Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence occurring during pregnancy has a similar prevalence as usual obstetrical disorders that are routinely screened for. Referenced publications insist on the importance of adequate screening, but the proper course of action has yet to be defined. AIM OF STUDY: We qualitatively explored the different resources and concepts that emerge from the discourse of maternity staff across professions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We led a semi structured interview with professionals, which included following their involvement with preselected patients. Nine professionals provided a sample of 19 interviews. The data was analysed using IPA methodology.



RESULTS We highlight the investigative importance of navigating the patient's initial demand or lack thereof and the baby's importance within, while identifying mechanisms of maternal disqualification. Creating an atmosphere prone to patient empowerment was the final theme to emerge from the study as the most beneficial tactic both in the short and long term.



CONCLUSIONS: HCPs need to enable patients' trust on a personal and an institutional level, as well as empowering the patient in the moment and respecting their values and choices. HCPs also convey the stability of the institution that has become a reference of refuge and assistance for patients from their pregnancy onwards.

Language: en