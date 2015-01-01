Abstract

People rarely walk in straight lines. Instead, we make frequent turns or other maneuvers. Spatiotemporal parameters fundamentally characterize gait. For straight walking, these parameters are well-defined for the task of walking on a straight path. Generalizing these concepts to non-straight walking, however, is not straightforward. People follow non-straight paths imposed by their environment (sidewalk, windy hiking trail, etc.) or choose readily-predictable, stereotypical paths of their own. People actively maintain lateral position to stay on their path and readily adapt their stepping when their path changes. We therefore propose a conceptually coherent convention that defines step lengths and widths relative to predefined walking paths. Our convention simply re-aligns lab-based coordinates to be tangent to a walker's path at the mid-point between the two footsteps that define each step. We hypothesized this would yield results both more correct and more consistent with notions from straight walking. We defined several common non-straight walking tasks: single turns, lateral lane changes, walking on circular paths, and walking on arbitrary curvilinear paths. For each, we simulated idealized step sequences denoting "perfect" performance with known constant step lengths and widths. We compared results to path-independent alternatives. For each, we directly quantified accuracy relative to known true values.



RESULTS strongly confirmed our hypothesis. Our convention returned vastly smaller errors and introduced no artificial stepping asymmetries across all tasks. All results for our convention rationally generalized concepts from straight walking. Taking walking paths explicitly into account as important task goals themselves thus resolves conceptual ambiguities of prior approaches.

