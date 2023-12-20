Abstract

Cancer is a major public health concern associated with an increased risk of psychosocial distress and suicide. The reasons for this increased risk are still being characterized. The purpose of this study is to highlight existing observational studies on cancer-related suicides in the United States and identify gaps for future research. This work helps inform clinical and policy decision-making on suicide prevention interventions and ongoing research on the detection and quantification of suicide risk among cancer patients. We identified 73 peer-reviewed studies (2010-2022) that examined the intersection of cancer and suicide using searches of PubMed and Embase. Overall, the reviewed studies showed that cancer patients have an elevated risk of suicide when compared to the general population. In general, the risk was higher among White, male, and older cancer patients, as well as among patients living in rural areas and with lower socioeconomic status. Future studies should further investigate the psychosocial aspects of receiving a diagnosis of cancer on patients' mental health as well as the impact of new treatments and their availability on suicide risk and disparities among cancer patients to better inform policies.

Language: en