|
Citation
|
Rohee-Traore A, Kahn A, Khonsari RH, Pham-Dang N, Majoufre-Lefebvre C, Meyer C, Ferri J, Trost O, Poisbleau D, Kimakhe J, Rougeot A, Moret A, Prevost R, Touré G, Hachani M, DE-Boutray M, Laure B, Joly A, Kün-Darbois JD. J. Stomatol. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37898301
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Stay-at-home injunction during COVID-19 pandemic led to new dynamics in households and increased the risk of domestic accidents involving pets. The aim of the study was to demonstrate an increase of facial dog bites in children during first lockdown period in France, compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. Secondary objective was to investigate the demographics and circumstances in which dog bites occurred.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child; trauma; COVID-19; lockdown; dog bite; reconstructive surgery