Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stay-at-home injunction during COVID-19 pandemic led to new dynamics in households and increased the risk of domestic accidents involving pets. The aim of the study was to demonstrate an increase of facial dog bites in children during first lockdown period in France, compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. Secondary objective was to investigate the demographics and circumstances in which dog bites occurred.



METHODS: A retrospective multicentric study was conducted nationwide. Patients under 18 years old managed in fifteen oral and maxillofacial surgery departments for a dog bite were included.



RESULTS: Eighty-seven patients were included. A significant increase of the number of children managed for facial dog bite was noticed in 2020 (p = 0.0005). The male-to-female ratio was significantly reversed in 2020 with more bites in girls than boys (p = 0.02). In 2020, children were mostly bitten to cheeks (28.6%), lips-and-chin region (26.2%), and eyelids (23.8%). Severe bites increased in 2020, in comparison with 2018 and 2019. Dog bites occurring while petting or playing significantly increased in 2020 (31%) (p = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: The process leading to bites is highly dependent on the balance of dog-owner relationship. This was strongly disrupted during COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the increase of dog bites in households. Regarding dog bites, face is the most vulnerable area in children. Its injury has lots of aesthetic and functional consequences and maxillofacial surgeons have a key role to play in their prevention. Reminders of some of these management and prevention strategies are presented in this article.

