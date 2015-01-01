Abstract

Abdominal injuries in children caused by guns are a rare clinical entity globally. But, in countries with undefined legal regulations and in war zones, urban violence is a tremendous social problem among older children and adolescents. This manuscript provides details regarding two cases of severe gunshot injuries in young children. The injuries were very complicated and included damage to the parenchymatous and hollow organs and major blood vessels. The clinical presentation on admission was severe and dramatic, but the patients survived. However, one patient developed numerous complications that required repeated surgical interventions and long treatment. This article provides a detailed description of injuries and how to treat them. Patient care requires a multidisciplinary approach, and the initial decision on further treatment depends on the patient's hemodynamic stability.

Language: en