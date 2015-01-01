Abstract

Background and Objectives: Nitrous oxide (N(2)O) has recently emerged as a cheap alternative to other recreational substances. Although legally available, its chronic use is associated with severe neurological and hematological complications due to the irreversible inactivation of vitamin B12. While no reliable data on abuse of N(2)O in Italy have been provided to date, we assessed the knowledge, attitudes, and practices of Italian medical professionals on the management of N(2)O abuse cases.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was performed as a web-based survey through a series of Facebook discussion groups (targeted medical professionals: 12,103), and participants were specifically asked about their previous understanding of N(2)O abuse and whether they had or not any previous experience in this topic.



RESULTS: A total 396 medical professionals participated in the survey. Overall, 115 participants had previous knowledge about N(2)O abuse (29.04%), with higher odds for professionals with a background in emergency medicine (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 3.075; 95% confidence intervals (95%CI) 1.071 to 8.828) and lower for specialists in psychiatry (aOR 0.328; 95%CI 0.130 to 0.825). Knowledge status on N(2)O abuse was largely unsatisfying, as knowledge status, reported as a percent value, was estimated to 45.33% ± 24.71. Having previously managed a case of N(2)O abuse was associated with higher risk perception of the actual severity of this condition (aOR 5.070; 95%CI 1.520 to 16.980).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study suggests that N(2)O poisoning cases are occurring in Italian settings but are not reasonably reported to national authorities. As substantial knowledge gaps of Italian medical workforces were identified, we cannot rule out that the actual abuse of N(2)O in the population may be far larger than currently suspected.

