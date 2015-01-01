Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sports-related concussion is a relevant risk of contact sports, with several million cases per year worldwide. Prompt identification is crucial to prevent complications and late effects but may be impeded by an overlap with dehydration-associated impairment of cognitive function. Researchers have extensively studied the effects of pronounced dehydration in endurance sports, especially in the heat. However, little is known about the effects of isolated and mild dehydration.



METHODS: Healthy recreational athletes underwent a standardized fluid deprivation test. Hypohydration was assessed by bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) and laboratory testing of electrolytes and retention parameters. Participants underwent cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) with a cycle ramp protocol. Each participant served as their own control undergoing CPET in a hypohydrated [HYH] and a euhydrated [EUH] state. Effects were assessed using a shortened version of Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3 (SCAT3).



RESULTS: Fluid deprivation caused a mild (2%) reduction in body water, resulting in a calculated body mass loss of 0.8% without alterations of electrolytes, serum-osmolality, or hematocrit. Athletes reported significantly more (1.8 ± 2.2 vs. 0.4 ± 0.7; p < 0.01) and more severe (4.4 ± 6.2 vs. 1.0 ± 1.9; p < 0.01) concussion-like symptoms in a hypohydrated state. Balance was worse in HYH by trend with a significant difference for tandem stance (1.1 ± 1.3 vs. 0.6 ± 1.1; p = 0.02). No relevant differences were presented for items of memory and concentration.



CONCLUSIONS: Mild dehydration caused relevant alterations of concussion-like symptoms and balance in healthy recreational athletes in the absence of endurance exercise or heat. Further research is needed to clarify the real-life relevance of these findings and to strengthen the differential diagnosis of concussion.

Language: en