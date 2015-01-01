Abstract

Ensuring fire safety is an important condition for the successful operation of industrial enterprises. It is necessary to detect the threat of fire before the ignition. An indicator of danger is the appearance of gas, which occurs as a result of unauthorized heating of the equipment. Gas sensors make it possible to detect the appearance of gases characteristic for the decomposition of materials at the stage of smouldering and pyrolysis, which cause a change in the composition of the atmosphere. This paper presents a mathematical method for the rational placement of gas analyzers in the premises of potentially hazardous industries. The rational placement of gas sensors ensures safety, taking into account economic feasibility. For the first time, an analysis of the accumulation of gas flow from the source to the ceiling, and then to the location of the sensors, was used to select the location of gas sensors. Depending on the permissible values of the gas volume, the placement and number of gas sensors are selected. The calculation of the conditions for the rational placement of gas sensors is carried out according to the most common indicators, such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen at different sizes and heights of premises.

