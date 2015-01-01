Abstract

A variety of technologies that could enhance driving safety are being actively explored, with the aim of reducing traffic accidents by accurately recognizing the driver's state. In this field, three mainstream detection methods have been widely applied, namely visual monitoring, physiological indicator monitoring and vehicle behavior analysis. In order to achieve more accurate driver state recognition, we adopted a multi-sensor fusion approach. We monitored driver physiological signals, electroencephalogram (EEG) signals and electrocardiogram (ECG) signals to determine fatigue state, while an in-vehicle camera observed driver behavior and provided more information for driver state assessment. In addition, an outside camera was used to monitor vehicle position to determine whether there were any driving deviations due to distraction or fatigue. After a series of experimental validations, our research results showed that our multi-sensor approach exhibited good performance for driver state recognition. This study could provide a solid foundation and development direction for future in-depth driver state recognition research, which is expected to further improve road safety.

