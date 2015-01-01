Abstract

An effective earthquake early warning system requires rapid and reliable earthquake source detection. Despite the numerous proposed epicenter localization solutions in recent years, their utilization within the Internet of Things (IoT) framework and integration with IoT-oriented cloud platforms remain underexplored. This paper proposes a complete IoT architecture for earthquake detection, localization, and event notification. The architecture, which has been designed, deployed, and tested on a standard cloud platform, introduces an innovative approach by implementing P-wave "picking" directly on IoT devices, deviating from traditional regional earthquake early warning (EEW) approaches. Pick association, source localization, event declaration, and user notification functionalities are also deployed on the cloud. The cloud integration simplifies the integration of other services in the architecture, such as data storage and device management. Moreover, a localization algorithm based on the hyperbola method is proposed, but here, the time difference of arrival multilateration is applied that is often used in wireless sensor network applications. The results show that the proposed end-to-end architecture is able to provide a quick estimate of the earthquake epicenter location with acceptable errors for an EEW system scenario. Rigorous testing against the standard of reference in Italy for regional EEW showed an overall 3.39 s gain in the system localization speed, thus offering a tangible metric of the efficiency and potential proposed system as an EEW solution.

Language: en