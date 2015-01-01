Abstract

Falls represent a significant health concern for the elderly. While studies on deep learning-based preimpact fall detection have been conducted to mitigate fall-related injuries, additional efforts are needed for embedding in microcomputer units (MCUs). In this study, ConvLSTM, the state-of-the-art model, was benchmarked, and we attempted to lightweight it by leveraging features from image-classification models VGGNet and ResNet while maintaining performance for wearable airbags. The models were developed and evaluated using data from young subjects in the KFall public dataset based on an inertial measurement unit (IMU), leading to the proposal of TinyFallNet based on ResNet. Despite exhibiting higher accuracy (97.37% < 98.00%) than the benchmarked ConvLSTM, the proposed model requires lower memory (1.58 MB > 0.70 MB). Additionally, data on the elderly from the fall data of the FARSEEING dataset and activities of daily living (ADLs) data of the KFall dataset were analyzed for algorithm validation. This study demonstrated the applicability of image-classification models to preimpact fall detection using IMU and showed that additional tuning for lightweighting is possible due to the different data types. This research is expected to contribute to the lightweighting of deep learning models based on IMU and the development of applications based on IMU data.

