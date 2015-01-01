Abstract

High dynamic range (HDR) imaging technology is increasingly being used in automated driving systems (ADS) for improving the safety of traffic participants in scenes with strong differences in illumination. Therefore, a combination of HDR video, that is video with details in all illumination regimes, and (HDR) object perception techniques that can deal with this variety in illumination is highly desirable. Although progress has been made in both HDR imaging solutions and object detection algorithms in the recent years, they have progressed independently of each other. This has led to a situation in which object detection algorithms are typically designed and constantly improved to operate on 8 bit per channel content. This makes these algorithms not ideally suited for use in HDR data processing, which natively encodes to a higher bit-depth (12 bits/16 bits per channel). In this paper, we present and evaluate two novel convolutional neural network (CNN) architectures that intelligently convert high bit depth HDR images into 8-bit images. We attempt to optimize reconstruction quality by focusing on ADS object detection quality. The first research novelty is to jointly perform tone-mapping with demosaicing by additionally successfully suppressing noise and demosaicing artifacts. The first CNN performs tone-mapping with noise suppression on a full-color HDR input, while the second performs joint demosaicing and tone-mapping with noise suppression on a raw HDR input. The focus is to increase the detectability of traffic-related objects in the reconstructed 8-bit content, while ensuring that the realism of the standard dynamic range (SDR) content in diverse conditions is preserved. The second research novelty is that for the first time, to the best of our knowledge, a thorough comparative analysis against the state-of-the-art tone-mapping and demosaicing methods is performed with respect to ADS object detection accuracy on traffic-related content that abounds with diverse challenging (i.e., boundary cases) scenes. The evaluation results show that the two proposed networks have better performance in object detection accuracy and image quality, than both SDR content and content obtained with the state-of-the-art tone-mapping and demosaicing algorithms.

Language: en