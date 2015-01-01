Abstract

The objective of vehicle search is to locate and identify vehicles in uncropped, real-world images, which is the combination of two tasks: vehicle detection and re-identification (Re-ID). As an emerging research topic, vehicle search plays a significant role in the perception of cooperative autonomous vehicles and road driving in the distant future and has become a trend in the future development of intelligent driving. However, there is no suitable dataset for this study. The Tsinghua University DAIR-V2X dataset is utilized to create the first cross-camera vehicle search dataset, DAIR-V2XSearch, which combines the cameras at both ends of the vehicle and the road in real-world scenes. The primary purpose of the current search network is to address the pedestrian issue. Due to varying task scenarios, it is necessary to re-establish the network in order to resolve the problem of vast differences in different perspectives caused by vehicle searches. A phased feature extraction network (PFE-Net) is proposed as a solution to the cross-camera vehicle search problem. Initially, the anchor-free YOLOX framework is selected as the backbone network, which not only improves the network's performance but also eliminates the fuzzy situation in which multiple anchor boxes correspond to a single vehicle ID in the Re-ID branch. Second, for the vehicle Re-ID branch, a camera grouping module is proposed to effectively address issues such as sudden changes in perspective and disparities in shooting under different cameras. Finally, a cross-level feature fusion module is designed to enhance the model's ability to extract subtle vehicle features and the Re-ID's precision. Experiments demonstrate that our proposed PFE-Net achieves the highest precision in the DAIR-V2XSearch dataset.

Language: en