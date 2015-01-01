Abstract

OBJECTIVE: College students engage in high rates of risky substance use. Standard college prevention strategies focus on providing feedback about current substance use behaviors and harm reduction strategies but do not address the underlying genetically-influenced risk factors impacting these behaviors. We created an online Personalized Feedback Program (PFP) for college students that targets genetically-influenced externalizing and internalizing risk pathways and provides personalized recommendations and campus resources. College students received personalized feedback on four risk domains (Sensation Seeking, Impulsivity, Extraversion, and Neuroticism).



METHODS: An open trial (n = 300) was conducted at a large public university in spring of 2021 to assess initial responses to the PFP and evaluate intentions related to future substance use and campus resource use.



RESULTS: 81% of students in the open trial reported they enjoyed the Personalized Feedback Program. Participants reported intending to use significantly more campus resources after completing the PFP. Among participants that drank, 39% reported they intended to decrease their alcohol consumption and 41% reported they intended to decrease the number of times they get drunk after completing the PFP; these intentions to reduce use after completing the PFP are higher than rates found in previous studies.



CONCLUSION: Preliminary data indicate that the Personalized Feedback Program may be a complementary method to enhance current college substance use prevention programs.

Language: en