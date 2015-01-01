|
Choi M, Driver MN, Balcke E, Saunders T, Langberg JM, Dick DM. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37897057
OBJECTIVE: College students engage in high rates of risky substance use. Standard college prevention strategies focus on providing feedback about current substance use behaviors and harm reduction strategies but do not address the underlying genetically-influenced risk factors impacting these behaviors. We created an online Personalized Feedback Program (PFP) for college students that targets genetically-influenced externalizing and internalizing risk pathways and provides personalized recommendations and campus resources. College students received personalized feedback on four risk domains (Sensation Seeking, Impulsivity, Extraversion, and Neuroticism).
Language: en
prevention; Alcohol; cannabis; substance use; college; personalized feedback