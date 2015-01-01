Abstract

This paper examines the effectiveness of gun control measures in reducing hate crimes and violence, focusing on the National Firearms Agreement (NFA) implemented in Australia and New Zealand. Despite initial expectations, research suggests that the NFA had limited impact on reducing violent crimes, such as homicides and mass shootings. However, the NFA did show some potential in reducing firearm suicides. Furthermore, hate crime rates in Australia remained high both before and after the implementation of the NFA. There was also a prominent complex relationship between gun control measures and hate crimes, indicating that the prevalence of firearms may not directly affect the occurrence of hate crimes. Instead, factors such as economic stability and social rehabilitation programs play a significant role in preventing violence and hate crimes. Drawing on the rehabilitative programs in Norway, which have resulted in a low recidivism rate, the paper suggests that a comprehensive approach focusing on economic stability and social rehabilitation may be a more effective solution to address mass shootings, offences, and hate crimes without infringing on citizens' right to bear arms.

