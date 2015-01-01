SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reid JC, Oliveira RV, Collier N. Homicide Stud. 2023; 27(4): 411-434.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10887679221148407

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research on criminal recidivism is extensive. However, little is known about how cumulative risk factors influence recidivism, specifically among homicide offenders. The current study examines the effect of cumulative psychological and social risk factors on recidivism patterns for homicide offenders released in Florida between 2004 and 2011. Analyses of 4,323 homicide offenders indicate that the influence of cumulative psycho-social risk factors varies depending on the measure of recidivism and the statistical method used. The implications of these findings for theory and research are considered.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print