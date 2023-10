Abstract

Drawing on a social determinants of health framework, death records and Medicaid data were linked at the individual and family level to examine mental health outcomes among secondary homicide survivors in the 12 months following a homicide of a loved one.



RESULTS indicate secondary homicide survivors are significantly more likely to have a mental health diagnosis in the 12 months following a homicide--particularly youth family members. Violence prevention in local communities must be aligned with the provision of critical victims' services and access to mental health care to protect all residents exposed to the harmful ripple effects of homicide.

