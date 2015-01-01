Abstract

Innovative strategies can be utilized to investigate unsolved homicides, particularly through translational criminology. We present a case study of a collaboration developed between faculty and students in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University and Michigan State Police's First District in Lansing, Michigan. We highlight the benefits of including academics and students in these investigations and explore and critique the methodology we utilized to review a 41-year-old cold case homicide. We argue that these teams are a valuable resource with implications for the criminal justice system, the legitimacy of law enforcement, and the victims and their families.

