Dundar U, Selamet S. Fire Safety J. 2023; 135: e103710.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Fire load is the major contributor to the heat release rate, which defines the severity of a fire event in buildings. It is necessary to have a well-defined fire load for residential buildings to perform an adequate fire safety design. This study estimates the fire load and fire growth for modern residential apartments using survey results of 50 high-rise buildings in Istanbul, Turkey. The survey methodology is the inventory method primarily based on size measurements and photographic information obtained from physical visits to apartments and digital inventory of real-estate websites. Fire loads in living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens form the basis of the study.
Dwelling; FDS; Fire load; Heat release rate; Residential; Survey