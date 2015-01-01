Abstract

This study investigates the role of topography-induced turbulence, generated by an idealized urban region, in the transport of firebrands and risk of spotting. Flight dispersion, deposition, and smoldering state of tens of thousands of individual mass and size-changing firebrands were investigated in the atmospheric boundary layer turbulence, which was obtained using Large-eddy simulations. Firebrands were assumed to be smoldering spherical particles of Stokes numbers ranging from 30 to 175.



Results

indicate that the presence of urban topography significantly affects the firebrand flight behavior, landing distribution, and risk of spotting. Compared to a case with flat topography, horizontal dispersions of the smallest size firebrands were significantly enhanced when urban topography was presented, while the largest firebrands landed closer to each other and closer to the release point. Consequently, a notably different and more compact spotting risk map was achieved. Within the urban boundary layer turbulence, firebrands had a shorter flight and smoldering times in comparison with the flat case. As a result, firebrands landed with larger temperatures, which contributed to a higher risk of spotting in the presence of urban topography.

