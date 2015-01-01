Abstract

This paper presents a scoping review of methods for fire evacuation training in buildings. It adopts the PRISMA methodology (Transparent Reporting of Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) and systematically identifies 73 sources among scientific literature published between 1997 and 2022. It was found that the literature is dominated by research on modern technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Serious Games) for evacuation training emphasizing that increased immersion, engagement, and realism positively affect learning effects. These technologies may be able to overcome main drawbacks of traditional evacuation drills bringing down cost and reducing the disruptiveness of evacuation training. However, great inconsistencies in measuring performance of trainees and lack of reasoning in the design of training programmes impede conclusions that go beyond qualitative trends. The field would profit from clear methodologies to assess evacuation performance and training effects and from transdisciplinary approaches aimed at ensuring that training can deliver on its educational goals.

Language: en