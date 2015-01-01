|
Ge F, Qiu T, Zhang M, Ji J. Fire Safety J. 2023; 136: e103732.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
The objective of this paper is to study the thermal characteristic of low-voltage alternating current (AC) arc faults. Two series of experiments were designed, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wire ignitions experiments and electrode arcing experiments (non-ignitions) subjected to arc faults at different effective currents. The ignition time of the wire and the temperature of the electrode were investigated to characterize the arcing hazard.
Arc faults; Electrical fires; Low-voltage circuit; PVC coated wire; Thermal characteristic