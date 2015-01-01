|
Bjørnsen G, Billett S, Njå O. Fire Safety J. 2023; 136: e103758.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Tunnel fire safety management consists of many activities and priorities, the first of which is integrating safety by developing safer concepts than single-bore bi-directional tunnels. However, other tunnel design aspects, such as length, slope, curvature and intersections, will also compromise safety. Fire prevention by, for example, careful selection of materials is the next priority. The third priority is preparedness measures, such as technical passive and active fire protection systems, and other technical safety information and management systems. The fourth priority is fire mitigation, which includes emergency response systems and road users' behaviour and responses in tunnel fires. These involve evacuation systems, fire combating systems and search and rescue systems. An overview of the design of the tunnel fire safety management system could be organized by means of the holistic systems thinking approach [1]. Consequently, the fire departments ‘competence constitutes a major concern in assessments of performance and consequences of tunnel fires.
