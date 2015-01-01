Abstract

This article presents experimental data sets and information about the pre-movement behaviour and specific evacuation conditions observed in 15 evacuation drills in 10 nursery schools in the Czech Republic involving 970 children (3--7 years of age) and 87 staff members. Based on the analysis of video recordings, over 1800 data points describing pre-movement times, the interpretation of warning signals, the reactions and activities of staff members and children, levels of physical assistance provided to the children, and exiting strategies were gathered, interpreted, and compared to key literature findings. Our observations showed that pre-movement times measured during the drills ranged from 3 to 59 s, depending on experimental conditions, and physical help was provided to 25% of the participating children. The pre-movement behaviour of the participants was strongly influenced by the instructions provided to children as well as the daily routines, rules, and educational practices employed in the nursery schools. In addition, the principles of the affiliation model and role-rule model were identified as applicable to preschool children. To enable engineering applications (e.g., in evacuation modelling studies), findings are presented together with a set of nine behavioural statements regarding the pre-movement behaviour of preschool children.

Language: en