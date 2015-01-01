Abstract

This article presents experimental data sets about the evacuation movement and behaviour of preschool children observed during 15 evacuation drills in 10 nursery schools in the Czech Republic involving 970 children (3-7 years of age) and 87 staff members. The movement characteristics and behaviour of the children were studied in 100 measurement areas defined on evacuation routes in corridors, on staircases, and in doorways. A total of 23000 data points were gathered to investigate travel speeds, specific flows, densities, and their relationships, as well as movement behaviour and procedures during the evacuation drills. Variables of interest included the levels of physical assistance provided to children, hand holding behaviour, use of handrails, and footstep patterns on staircases (i.e., "marking time" patterns). The observations revealed that the movement characteristics of preschool-age children were age-dependent. On horizontal routes, higher travel speeds were measured in corridors (mean value 1.9 m s−1) than for landings of straight staircases (mean value 0.96 m s−1) and doorways (mean value 0.99 m s−1). Nine behavioural statements summarising the evacuation movement behaviour of preschool children observed in this study are presented in order to enrich future applicability of the findings in engineering applications (e.g., evacuation modelling).

