Abstract

Limited research has explored differences between child and adolescent's who set fires. The current study sought to investigate age differences in firesetting-related risk factors, motivations and behaviours in a large sample of children and adolescents (n = 1790) referred to the New Zealand Fire Service intervention programme (FAIP). Children were significantly less likely than adolescents to have engaged in pre-intervention offending, used an accelerant during their firesetting, and be motivated by boredom. Conversely, children were significantly more likely than adolescents to have set fires in their own home and to have experienced hyperactivity problems, neglect, household deprivation and negative feelings when lighting fires. This study identifies that family dysfunction, victimization and psychosocial and behavioural problems emerge early in the lives of children and adolescent's who set fires. Our findings suggest that there are likely several developmental and behavioural pathways related to firesetting, which necessitate the development of robust assessment practices and systematic interventions in response.

Language: en