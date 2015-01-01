Abstract

Risk assessment occupies an integral place in a wide range of areas regarding health and safety, and many risk assessment tools have been applied in the field of Fire Safety Engineering (FSE). However, FSE is facing a lack of diversity of risk methods, and they all have common drawbacks, particularly in those alike methods of generating fire scenarios that are relied upon in the fire safety design process. These drawbacks include the overlook of interdependencies between different fire safety systems, as well as the overreliance on the competence of the risk-analyst. As a result, we applied a novel methodology called the Causal Network Topology Analysis (CaNeTA) to the fire safety strategy for a multi-tenancy retail occupancy. The contributions include: 1) The causal network which interlinks the causalities between the status of individual fire safety systems. 2) The results from network analysis help analysts to observe and engage with overall system performance. 3) The suggestions on the criticality of the status of individual fire safety systems to optimise fire safety strategy. To conclude, the usage of CaNeTA reveals broader insights from the fire safety strategies objectively, to support fire safety design.

