Abstract

This study investigates the burning history of medium-density fibre (MDF) cribs in an underventilated enclosure with two vertical openings in the front wall. Such compartment fires have been explored before by other researchers and demonstrated the conditions that would lead to smoke explosions (Sutherland, 1999; Chen, 2012) [1,2]. A total of 19 experiments were completed, 5 of which led to smoke explosions. A gas conditioning system is utilised for the experiments which included a hydrocarbon analyser and an enhanced Phi-meter. Heat release rate, mass loss rate, temperatures, pressures, and O2, CO2 and CO gas concentrations within the compartment are measured for each experiment. Compartment fires with MDF crib fuel in underventilated conditions can lead to smoke explosions for both porosity-controlled and surface-controlled cribs. The smoke explosion is found to be occurring when the changes of pyrolysate gases and oxygen concentrations in the compartment form a flammable mixture. The equivalence ratio of the compartment was found between 1.5 and 2.0 before the occurrence of smoke explosions. Transformation of flaming combustion to smouldering was generally observed as a precursor for the accumulation of unburned fuel and the occurrence of smoke explosion.

