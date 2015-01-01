|
Cheung WK, Zeng Y, Lin S, Huang X. Fire Safety J. 2023; 140: e103895.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Smouldering produces massive toxic smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) that is responsible for the majority of fire deaths, but current building fire safety design rarely considers smouldering hazards. This work investigates the transport and hazards of CO from smouldering fire for the building performance-based design practice. The numerical model is firstly validated by reproducing two flat-scale fire experiments, revealing the characteristic surface temperature and CO yield of smouldering sources. The smouldering fire scenario is then designed in an atrium to review the evolution of CO concentration and its associated Available Safe Egress Time (ASET).
Language: en
Fire performance; Safe egress time; Simulation; Smouldering fire; Toxic smoke