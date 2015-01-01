|
Smedberg E, De Cet G, Wahlqvist J, Carlsson G, Gefenaite G, Slaug B, Schmidt S, Ronchi E. Fire Safety J. 2023; 140: e103900.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Demographic trends and advances in accessibility have led to more heterogeneous populations in public buildings. While providing accessible evacuation, it may be necessary to direct evacuees to different evacuation paths depending on functional capacity. The presence of people with mobility limitations (e.g., wheelchair users) may affect the evacuation of others, possibly influencing the decision making of neighbouring evacuees. This study investigates how exit choice of people is influenced by the functional capacity of other evacuees and the design of the exit. Virtual Reality was used to design a discrete choice experiment in which participants were exposed to multiple choice situations and a mixed logit model was fitted to the data.
Accessibility; Disabilities; Discrete choice; Evacuation; Exit choice; Human behaviour in fire; Mobility limitations; Virtual reality