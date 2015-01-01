Abstract

Limited by the narrow space of the tunnel, fire has become one of the important factors threatening the safe operation of subway especially the fire on a moving vehicle. Researches on moving fire through the large length-width ratio of tunnels are extremely lacking at present. This study investigates the characteristics of moving fire and the influence of mechanical ventilation under different conditions. First, a three-dimensional model of the tunnel with the moving train is established, and the dynamic mesh simulation is conducted and validated by the experiments. Then, the variation of smoke temperature distribution under different fire source intensities, train speeds, and blocking ratios are studied. Based on the smoke flow characteristics, the mechanical ventilation with different layouts of draught fans is investigated. It is found that the maximum growth rate of smoke spread is 70.90% with an increase of two fans. Finally, the influence of the tunnel shaft on the smoke characteristics under different fire source locations is discussed. When the fire source is under the shaft, the smoke discharge efficiency reaches the highest, almost 5.89% and 21.91% higher than other conditions. This study provides the basis and reference for the research and control of the tunnel moving fire.

