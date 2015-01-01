|
Planas E, Paugam R, Àgueda A, Vacca P, Pastor E. Fire Safety J. 2023; 141: e103906.
Over the past years, wildfires have raged with unprecedented intensity across the world, becoming a growing problem, as weather conditions conductive to wildfire ignition and spread will increase in frequency and severity worldwide. This, coupled with a growing human expansion, leads to an increase in wildfire risk and in the threat to wildland-urban interface (WUI) communities. Commonly, definitions for WUI areas consider homes, commercial facilities, office and public buildings. This excludes industrial installations, where wildfires can trigger accidents or cascading events leading to extremely dangerous situations for the population causing enormous economic losses. In this paper, the problem associated to the wildland-industrial interface (WII) is analyzed. A methodology to obtain a global WII map is described, and the first WII maps for Europe and Asia are provided.
Industrial accidents; Mapping; Risk assessment; Wildfires