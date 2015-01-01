SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tanaka F, Kato D. Fire Safety J. 2023; 141: e103984.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.firesaf.2023.103984

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study clarified the conditions under which a gas fire is extinguished by spraying water. In the experiments, a water spray nozzle positioned 1 m directly above a propane gas burner was activated while gradually increasing the operating pressure and flow rate of the nozzle. The fire experiments with water spray were also numerically simulated by Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) with the extinction model based on the concept of a critical flame temperature. The volumetric flow rate required for extinguishing was clarified by the experiments and the simulation under several conditions; the rate predicted by the FDS was smaller than that measured by the experiments. This discrepancy may have been due to the effect of the rim of the gas burner.


Language: en

Keywords

CFD; Experiment; FDS; Modeling; Suppression; Water spray

