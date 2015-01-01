|
Ju X, Conkling M, Hajilou M, Lin S, Mostafa F, Ayyar A, McDowell A, Lisano M, Gollner MJ. Fire Safety J. 2023; 141: e103921.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Firebrands play a critical role in the propagation of wildland fires, particularly in the wildland-urban interface (WUI). The mechanism behind fire spread by firebrands is not well understood despite being responsible for a majority of structure losses during WUI fires. This study quantifies the generation of firebrands from three typical WUI fuels (Douglas fir, eucalyptus globulus, and coast live oak) inside a laboratory-scale wind tunnel, to provide necessary data to model the spread of wildland fires into and within communities by burning embers. A comprehensive set of test conditions were considered, including the initial fuel mass, fuel moisture content, mean twig diameter, and crosswind speed.
Language: en
Ember; Firebrand generation; Model development; Scaling analysis; Vegetative fuels; Wildfire; Wildland-urban interface (WUI)