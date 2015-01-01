Abstract

The equivalence ratio is a well-established metric used to evaluate a fuel-air mixture in combustion. Since its inception, many have used this metric to evaluate the reactive properties of gas mixtures and their impact on combustion. Some have expanded beyond this concept using the compartment (i.e., global), plume, upper layer, and local equivalence ratios as criteria for predicting species yields in fire experiments, particularly carbon monoxide generation. In this work, an overview of the equivalence ratio concept in fire safety science is discussed, focusing on research conducted in multi-scale fire experiments. Gas analysis techniques used to measure the equivalence ratio, such as the phi meter, gas chromatography, or multi-gas sensor systems, are examined. The notable takeaways from works examining the equivalence ratio concept across various fire experiments suggest opportunities to address challenges in fire safety sciences.

Language: en