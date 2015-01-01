SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rohaert A, Janfeshanaraghi N, Kuligowski E, Ronchi E. Fire Safety J. 2023; 141: e103909.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.firesaf.2023.103909

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Evacuation is a crucial policy to mitigate wildfire impacts. Understanding traffic dynamics during a wildfire evacuation can help authorities to improve in improving emergency management plans, thus improving life safety. In this study, we developed a methodology to extract historical traffic data from vehicle detector stations and automate the analysis of traffic dynamics for actual wildfire evacuations. This has been implemented in an open-access tool called Traffic Dynamic Analyser (TDA) which generates speed-density and flow-density relationships from data using both commonly used macroscopic traffic models as well as machine learning techniques (e.g., support vector regression). The use of the methodology is demonstrated with a case study of the 2020 Glass Fire in California, USA. The results from TDA showed a slight reduction in speeds and flows on US Highway 101 during the evacuation scenario, compared with the routine scenario. Moreover, background traffic has been shown to play a key role in the 2020 Glass Fire compared with previous wildfire evacuation scenarios (e.g., the 2019 Kincade fire). The case study showed that the methodology implemented in the TDA can be used to understand traffic evacuation dynamics in wildfire scenarios and to validate evacuation models.


Language: en

Keywords

Evacuation; Glass Fire; Modelling; Traffic dynamics; Wildfire; Wildland-urban interface

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print