Abstract

Evacuation is a crucial policy to mitigate wildfire impacts. Understanding traffic dynamics during a wildfire evacuation can help authorities to improve in improving emergency management plans, thus improving life safety. In this study, we developed a methodology to extract historical traffic data from vehicle detector stations and automate the analysis of traffic dynamics for actual wildfire evacuations. This has been implemented in an open-access tool called Traffic Dynamic Analyser (TDA) which generates speed-density and flow-density relationships from data using both commonly used macroscopic traffic models as well as machine learning techniques (e.g., support vector regression). The use of the methodology is demonstrated with a case study of the 2020 Glass Fire in California, USA. The results from TDA showed a slight reduction in speeds and flows on US Highway 101 during the evacuation scenario, compared with the routine scenario. Moreover, background traffic has been shown to play a key role in the 2020 Glass Fire compared with previous wildfire evacuation scenarios (e.g., the 2019 Kincade fire). The case study showed that the methodology implemented in the TDA can be used to understand traffic evacuation dynamics in wildfire scenarios and to validate evacuation models.

