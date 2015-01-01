Abstract

The stay/go decisions of people involved in fire incidents are crucial for safety. However, the factors that influence these decisions remain unclear. To address this issue, online experiments were conducted to explore the responses of individuals (n = 1.807) to fire alarms under various conditions. Responses were analysed using binary logistic regression. The results showed that being in an enclosed environment and observing others leaving contributed to the decision to evacuate, whereas observing others remaining hindered individuals from evacuating. Additionally, older individuals were less likely to evacuate than younger individuals. Higher education levels increased the decision to evacuate. Gender, occupation, fitness level, experience, and previous training were not found to be significant factors. The study also confirmed that the presence of loved ones greatly increases the likelihood of deciding to evacuate. This study provides knowledge on how environmental and personal characteristics affect the evacuation decision-making process.

