Journal Article

Citation

Tsuchiya H, Shibata T, Sasaki T, Inoue T, Date I, Akiyama T, Kobayashi K. Acta Med. Okayama 2023; 77(5): 561-566.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Okayama University Medical School)

DOI

10.18926/AMO/65980

PMID

37899268

Abstract

West syndrome, an infantile developmental and epileptic encephalopathy with a deleterious impact on long-term development, requires early treatment to minimize developmental abnormality; in such cases, epilepsy surgery should be considered a powerful therapeutic option. We describe a 10-month-old female admitted with West syndrome associated with a hemispheric lesion following abusive head trauma. Her seizures were suppressed by hemispherotomy at 12 months of age, leading to developmental improvement. Surgical treatment of West syndrome following traumatic brain injury has not been reported previously but is worth considering as a treatment option, depending on patient age and brain plasticity.


Language: en

Keywords

abusive head trauma; developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; epilepsy surgery; epileptic spasms; hemispherotomy

