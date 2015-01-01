Abstract

Seat belt syndrome describes a combination of injuries a person restrained by a seat belt may have after a high-velocity motor vehicle crash. A seat belt-shaped bruise may be present across the torso. A Chance fracture is a horizontal vertebral fracture, resulting from spinal hyperflexion, and in disruption of the three columns of the vertebral bodies. Its association with intra-abdominal injury is rare in children. A male, in early adolescence, was involved in a high-energy car crash. A total-body CT scan highlighted lacerations of the anterolateral abdominal wall and an acute L4 Chance fracture. Another CT scan performed because of clinical deterioration, showed cecal perforation, caused by a mesenteric tear and non-displaced fracture of the left sacral ala. He underwent a right hemicolectomy with ileocolic anastomosis and protective ileostomy and was immobilised in a body jacket orthosis for 3 months. The ileostomy was closed 3 months later. At 2-year follow-up, he is well.

