Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The suicide rate in Korea was the highest among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2019. In a previous study, higher intake of vegetables and fruits was associated with a lower risk of suicidal ideation, and carotene-rich fruits and vegetables lowered the risk of depression. This study aimed to examine the direct relationship between carotene intake and suicidal ideation, adjusting for the effect on depression.



METHODS: This study used data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) conducted in 2012, 2013, and 2015. Carotene intake was assessed through a food intake frequency survey with a 24-hour recall. Suicidal ideation and depression were assessed using the mental health section of the KNHANES. We applied logistic regression to assess the relationship between carotene intake and suicidal ideation, adjusting for potential confounders.



RESULTS: A total of 5,480 females aged 19-64 years were included in this study. Carotene intake was significantly lower in the suicidal ideation group (3,034.5±1,756.4 μg/day) than in the nonsuicidal ideation group (3,225.4±1,795.1 μg/day) (p=0.015). We found a significant inverse association between carotene intake and the risk of suicidal ideation after adjusting for potential confounders (odds ratio=0.934, 95% confidence interval=0.873-0.999).



CONCLUSION: These results suggest that carotene intake may be inversely associated with the risk of suicidal ideation. Our findings may inform the development of new nutritional interventions to prevent increases in the risk of suicide worldwide.

