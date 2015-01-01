|
Citation
|
Lim E, Kim BJ, Lee CS, Cha B, Lee SJ, Seo JY, Choi JW, Lee YJ, Kang N, Kim SC, Lee D. Psychiatry Investig. 2023; 20(10): 897-903.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37899212
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The suicide rate in Korea was the highest among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2019. In a previous study, higher intake of vegetables and fruits was associated with a lower risk of suicidal ideation, and carotene-rich fruits and vegetables lowered the risk of depression. This study aimed to examine the direct relationship between carotene intake and suicidal ideation, adjusting for the effect on depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Female; Depression; Suicidal ideation; Carotenoids