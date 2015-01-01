Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the clinical characteristics, support system, and personality traits of cannabis and stimulant users in South Korea.



METHODS: This study was based on electronic medical records. Among a total of 152 subjects who suspected of drug use and who underwent six types of urine-based drug screening tests at the National Center for Mental Health, 104 people who underwent both an interview with a psychiatrist and a psychological test were selected and classified according to the type of substance used. Psychological and personality characteristics were examined through the National Center for Mental Health psychological test battery for addiction. The differences in characteristics between cannabis (n=60) and stimulant (n=18) users were analyzed by an independent t-test for parametric data and chi-square test or Fisher's exact test for nonparametric data, and analysis of covariance for psychological tests.



RESULTS: The average age of cannabis users was lower than that of stimulant users and they were more often single. Substance cravings were higher in stimulant users, who more often had a psychiatric history than cannabis users. Moreover, stimulant users had higher clinical scale scores for depression and anxiety. Among the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-II clinical scale scores, there was a significant difference in social introversion scores between groups.



CONCLUSION: We found differences in demographic, psychological, and personality characteristics between cannabis and stimulant users in South Korea. Considering the recent increase in illegal drug use in South Korea, further follow-up and policy research on drug users are needed.

Language: en