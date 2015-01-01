|
Collier ES, Blomqvist J, Crawford J, McCambridge J, Bendtsen M. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2023; 18(1): e60.
37898782
BACKGROUND: Digital interventions readily permit data capture of participant engagement with them. If future interventions are intended to be more interactive, tailored, or a useful resource offered to users, it may be valuable to examine such data. One module available in a digital alcohol intervention recently tested in a randomised control trial offered participants the opportunity to self-author prompts that were sent to them by a text message at a time of their choosing. This study thus aimed to evaluate these self-authored prompts to increase knowledge on how individuals negotiate behaviour change and assess whether intervention content can be improved in the future.
Humans; Female; Alcohol; *Research Design; *Text Messaging; Behavioural change; Intervention design; Mixed methods; Prompts