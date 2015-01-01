Abstract

Electrocution injuries are divided into high (HVI) and low voltage injuries (LVI). The aim of this study was to examine the sociodemographic data of cases where autopsy was performed because of death originating from electric shock, together with the clinical characteristics, scene of incident, electrical entry-exit wound localizations, pathological effects of electric shock on the body, and cause of death. A total of 4210 autopsies were retrospectively reviewed, and 49 had died from electrocution. The mean age of the cases was 29.2 ± 16.04 years and 87.8% were males and 12.2% were females, 49% of the cases were the result of HVI and 51% the result of LVI. The presence of electrical entry and/or exit wounds were significantly higher in electrocution injuries due to home accidents than work accidents (p < 0.005). There was no statistically significant difference between the deaths caused by the direct effect of electric shock and those who died with LVI and HVI. The deaths of all the cases were accidental in origin, with no suicide or homicide. Deaths due to electrocution due to home or workplace accidents can be determined by examining the crime scene, witness statements, autopsy and histopathological findings.

